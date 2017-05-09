Evan Johns tribute set for May 20 at Hole in the Wall
When Austin guitarist Evan Johns died March 11, the city was just gearing up for another South by Southwest stretch, which made it hard for a fitting memorial event to take place quickly. His friends persevered toward that end, though, and the result is a remarkably strong lineup of musicians with ties to Johns' stellar career.
