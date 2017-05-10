Election 2017: Conservatives announce...

Election 2017: Conservatives announce Remain-supporting barrister...

Laura Farris, a discrimination barrister from south London who supported Remain, has been selected as the Tories' candidate for Leyton and Wanstead. Ms Farris was chosen on Sunday by the constituency's Conservative branch, who released a statement saying: "Laura's work in the community and on high profile equality and national issues mean she is the perfect candidate to represent our diverse community."

