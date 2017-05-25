Ed Sheeran's A is back at the top spot

Ed Sheeran has done it again - his record-breaking album A has returned to Number 1 on this week's Official Albums Chart. Ed's third studio album logs a tenth non-consecutive week at the summit, toppling last week's chart-topper Harry Styles, who slips to 2 with his self-titled debut.

