Downtown Boys Announce 'Cost of Living' LP Out This August on Sub Pop

Downtown Boys use their ferocious energy and powerhouse live shows to unite crowds in the struggle to smash racism, queerphobia, capitalism, fascism, boredom, and all things people use to try to close our minds, eyes and hearts. The Providence, RI band have announced their third album, Cost of Living, to be released August 11 on Sub Pop.

