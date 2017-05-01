Disastrous Fyre Festival Hit With $100 Million Lawsuit by Attorney Mark Geragos
The fallout from the disastrous Fyre Festival continued on Sunday when attorney Mark Geragos filed a proposed $100 million class-action lawsuit against organizers on behalf of client Daniel Jung. The suit accuses organizers of fraud, citing the fest's "lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees - suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Apr 27
|Earth Whisperer
|241
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar '17
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC