'Did you enjoy f*cking my husband?'
A DEVASTATED wife on Channel Nine series The Last Resort has shared the text message she sent her husband's mistress after she found out about their affair. "I'm curious to know if you enjoyed f*cking my husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 6
|Earth Whisperer
|248
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC