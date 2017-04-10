Cloudland: inside Brisbane's dead que...

Cloudland: inside Brisbane's dead queen of the ballrooms

For the first time Brisbane residents of a certain age can see what Cloudland Ballroom - which sat for four decades on Montpelier Hill at Bowen Hills - would look like if it was not flattened by developer Peter Kurts in 1982. Cloudland has been digitally-recreated by Brisbane management consultant Magnus Eriksson, as a "labor of love" to a building which he says should have become a national treasure.

