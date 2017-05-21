Chris Cornell to be honored at Billboard Music Awards following sudden death
Rock band Imagine Dragons are set to take to the stage at the Las Vegas ceremony to perform a tribute to the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer. In a statement to the Associated Press, agent Brian Bumbery confirmed Cornell died on Wednesday night in Detroit.
