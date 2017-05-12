Britaina s Got Talent producers dubbe...

Britaina s Got Talent producers dubbed over an act's performance before airing it

7 hrs ago

Britain's Got Talent has sparked fresh controversy after it was revealed that producers dubbed a new song over an act's stage audition before it was broadcast on TV. When Royal parody double act Rare Species' performance was shown on the ITV talent show, they were seen dancing to I Like The Way You Move by BodyRockers: But when the pair initially auditioned for the judges, they had actually danced to the Sex Pistols' anti-establishment anthem song God Save the Queen.

