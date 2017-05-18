Blink-182 shares acoustic version of ...

Blink-182 shares acoustic version of "Bored to Death"

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The deluxe edition of Blink-182 's comeback album California is released today, and the collection includes an acoustic rendition of the original album's lead single, "Bored to Death." You can download the unplugged track now via iTunes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) May 14 Earth Whisperer 249
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,820 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC