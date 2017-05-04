Are you ready for Blinkin Park? Blink-182 and Linkin Park will play a pair of co-headlining stadium shows this summer, taking place July 28 at Citi Field in Flushing, New York and July 30 at Hershey Park in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly will open both dates, while iconic hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan joins the bill for the Citi Field show.

