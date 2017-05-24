Bleed all over me: Chris Cresswell on this weekend's Bled Fest in Howell, MI
The all-ages, multi-genre, substance-free festival is largely a celebration of youthful punk/related musics. It goes down all day this Saturday, May 27, at the Hartland Performing Arts Center in Howell, MI.
