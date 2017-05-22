American Lips (mem DFA1979) made a video for 'Beyond the 7-11" off debut LP
Death From Above 1979 drummer/singer Sebastien Grainger is now also drumming and singing backup for a new band American Lips . The band also has Adrian Popovich on guitar and vocals and his wife Jessica Bruzzese on bass and vocals, and their debut album Kiss The Void is due out on June 16 .
