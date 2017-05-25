Against Me! covered The Mountain Goat...

Against Me! covered The Mountain Goats (watch), streaming RSD 7"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

Against Me! are the featured artist on the second episode of Apple Music and George Stroumboulopoulos' intimate concert video series, House of Strombo , where artists are filmed playing a house show in Stroumboulopoulos' living room. The Against Me! show, which you can watch in full below, is thirteen songs long, with songs from the band's most recent release, 2016's Shape Shift With Me alongside older songs, like "The Ocean" off 2007's New Wave .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) May 23 Earth Whisperer 250
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,313,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC