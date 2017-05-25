Against Me! covered The Mountain Goats (watch), streaming RSD 7"
Against Me! are the featured artist on the second episode of Apple Music and George Stroumboulopoulos' intimate concert video series, House of Strombo , where artists are filmed playing a house show in Stroumboulopoulos' living room. The Against Me! show, which you can watch in full below, is thirteen songs long, with songs from the band's most recent release, 2016's Shape Shift With Me alongside older songs, like "The Ocean" off 2007's New Wave .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 23
|Earth Whisperer
|250
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC