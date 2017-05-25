Against Me! covered The Mountain Goats (watch), streaming RSD 7"

Against Me! are the featured artist on the second episode of Apple Music and George Stroumboulopoulos' intimate concert video series, House of Strombo , where artists are filmed playing a house show in Stroumboulopoulos' living room. The Against Me! show, which you can watch in full below, is thirteen songs long, with songs from the band's most recent release, 2016's Shape Shift With Me alongside older songs, like "The Ocean" off 2007's New Wave .

