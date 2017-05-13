A tour de force from Mike Watt, Meat Puppets in Boston
When Minutemen singer/guitarist D. Boon died in a van accident in the Arizona desert in 1985, fans of the San Pedro punk trio grieved and then wondered if they'd ever hear again from Boon's talented bandmates, bassist Mike Watt and drummer George Hurley. We did, thankfully, and over the past three decades, Watt, in particular, sometimes playing with Hurley, has forged an extraordinary - and extraordinarily eclectic - career as a bandleader, sideman, songwriter, and musical mentor and hero to mavericks and oddballs like Perry Farrell and Frank Black.
