A tour de force from Mike Watt, Meat ...

A tour de force from Mike Watt, Meat Puppets in Boston

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

When Minutemen singer/guitarist D. Boon died in a van accident in the Arizona desert in 1985, fans of the San Pedro punk trio grieved and then wondered if they'd ever hear again from Boon's talented bandmates, bassist Mike Watt and drummer George Hurley. We did, thankfully, and over the past three decades, Watt, in particular, sometimes playing with Hurley, has forged an extraordinary - and extraordinarily eclectic - career as a bandleader, sideman, songwriter, and musical mentor and hero to mavericks and oddballs like Perry Farrell and Frank Black.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 20 hr Earth Whisperer 249
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC