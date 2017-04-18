Win! The ultimate Green Day prize

Win! The ultimate Green Day prize

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

First up, a double pass to their hotly-anticipated gig at Auckland's Spark Arena on May 14 . Then their back catalogue on CD: that means copies of Dookie, Revolution Radio, American Idiot, International Superhits, 21st Century Breakdown, Nimrod, WArning and Insomniac , plus a DVD copy of Head Like a Hand Grenade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 54 min the end is not yet 238
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Sat PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar '17 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar '17 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC