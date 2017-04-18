Win! The ultimate Green Day prize
First up, a double pass to their hotly-anticipated gig at Auckland's Spark Arena on May 14 . Then their back catalogue on CD: that means copies of Dookie, Revolution Radio, American Idiot, International Superhits, 21st Century Breakdown, Nimrod, WArning and Insomniac , plus a DVD copy of Head Like a Hand Grenade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|54 min
|the end is not yet
|238
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Sat
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar '17
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC