Watch the trailer for new documentary...

Watch the trailer for new documentary about X-Ray Spex's Poly Styrene

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NME

Titled Poly Styrene: I Am a ClichA© , director Paul Sng has set up an IndieGoGo campaign for the film, which is described as depicting Styrene's "struggles with misogyny, racism and mental health issues." The film will be narrated by Poly Styrene's daughter Celeste Bell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 5 hr Earth Whisperer 216
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Fri coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC