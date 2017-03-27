Watch the trailer for new documentary about X-Ray Spex's Poly Styrene
Titled Poly Styrene: I Am a ClichA© , director Paul Sng has set up an IndieGoGo campaign for the film, which is described as depicting Styrene's "struggles with misogyny, racism and mental health issues." The film will be narrated by Poly Styrene's daughter Celeste Bell.
