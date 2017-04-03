Watch Billie Joe Armstrong & Stephen Colbert Sing an 'Affordable' Version of 'Good Riddance'
It costs a lot of cash to sing popular songs on late night TV. But because Stephen Colbert is such a huge Green Day fan , he was determined to find a reasonably affordable way to perform one of his favorite songs by the group, "Good Riddance ."
