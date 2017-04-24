Warped Tour Founder's SoCal Festival Proves Punk's Not Dead
Rancid and the Dropkick Murphys are headlining this summer's It's Not Dead Music Festival, SoCal's largest punk rock event scheduled to return to Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, Aug. 26. It's Not Dead 2 includes bands from all slices of the punk rock pizza pie including old school English bands like the Buzzcocks, the Exploited and GBH; California punkers like Good Riddance, Guttermouth and the U.S. Bombs and ska acts like the Toasters and Voodoo Glow Skulls.
