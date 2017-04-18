Tribeca's Johnny Rotten Documentary D...

Tribeca's Johnny Rotten Documentary Delivers a Shock: He's...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

"The Public Image Is Rotten" chronicles the singer's post-Sex Pistols career, but the movie is something his music never was: conventional That's the way it seemed on Friday night at the Tribeca Film Festival, when the documentary "The Public Image Is Rotten" had its world premiere, and John Lydon - known for spewing venom and spittle in equal measure during his days in the Sex Pistols - followed the screening with a slightly unhinged Q&A in which most of his answers fairly reeked of positivity and light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) 2 hr PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 11 hr oularkin1 236
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,493,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC