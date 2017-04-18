Tribeca's Johnny Rotten Documentary Delivers a Shock: He's...
"The Public Image Is Rotten" chronicles the singer's post-Sex Pistols career, but the movie is something his music never was: conventional That's the way it seemed on Friday night at the Tribeca Film Festival, when the documentary "The Public Image Is Rotten" had its world premiere, and John Lydon - known for spewing venom and spittle in equal measure during his days in the Sex Pistols - followed the screening with a slightly unhinged Q&A in which most of his answers fairly reeked of positivity and light.
