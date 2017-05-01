Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Optimus Prime MPM-4 Figure

One of the biggest TRANSFORMERS products of 2017 was just revealed at the Beijing and Guangzhou Midnight Sales Event-the OPTIMUS PRIME MPM-4 figure, the latest figure from the MASTERPIECE MOVIE SERIES line! The figure is enclosed in a special glass window display, and fans are given the opportunity to take photos with it at this exclusive unveiling. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Paramount and Michael Bay's first Transformers blockbuster movie.

