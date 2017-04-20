Tom DeLonge on Why Alien Research Just Might Save Mankind

"The more I got into it, the more I realized it was all real," says former Blink-182 member. "I was like, 'OK, what am I going to do about it?'" Ex-Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge discusses his new book on alien life - and why extraterrestrial research just might be the key to humanity's future.

