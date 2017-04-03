Thollem McDonas bringing music and me...

Thollem McDonas bringing music and media to the Modbo

Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

With spring officially here, wherein all things become new again, an upcoming evening at the Modbo offers something unmistakably contemporary. On Thursday, April 6, you can catch an exciting pairing of music and film, as Californian keyboardist/vocalist, composer and educator Thollem McDonas , perhaps better known simply as Thollem , performs his new show, Hot Pursuit of Happiness.

Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.

