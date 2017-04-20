The story behind Norman Seeff's iconic portrait of Patti Smith
Norman Seeff has photographed many of the great bands and musicians including Ray Charles, The Rolling Stones, The Band and Joni Mitchell. Seeff also photographed a young Patti Smith - the "godmother of punk" - with her then lover, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.
