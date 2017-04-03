The Offspring Albums Ranked

The Offspring Albums Ranked

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWBN-FM Burton

The Offspring have gone from jamming in garages to playing some of the biggest stages in the world, living out their rock and roll dreams in the process. It wasn't immediate success for the band, who issued two albums - The Offspring and Ignition - before their Smash album became a worldwide success in 1994.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Fri the secret year 219
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 5 lunachick8295 1,999
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,372 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC