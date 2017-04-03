The Offspring Albums Ranked
The Offspring have gone from jamming in garages to playing some of the biggest stages in the world, living out their rock and roll dreams in the process. It wasn't immediate success for the band, who issued two albums - The Offspring and Ignition - before their Smash album became a worldwide success in 1994.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Fri
|the secret year
|219
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 5
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC