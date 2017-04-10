The Most Beautiful People of When We Were Young Fest
The Descendents and Morrissey headlined the two-day When We Were Young festival at the Observatory in Santa Ana over the April 8-9 weekend. We were there to capture the festival's most beautiful people in the crowd and onstage on Sunday, including Taking Back Sunday, Silversun Pickups, FIDLAR and Foxygen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|the secret year
|226
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 5
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC