The kids are united for Sham 69
As the voice of the proletariate in the 1970s, Jimmy Pursey's Sham 69 created the soundtrack to the first wave of British punk. Now, 40 years later Jimmy and the gang are still banging the drum for the concerns of the working class through their music, and on Saturday, May 20 'angels with dirty faces' will be heading to the One Faith Punk Festival at the MECA in Regent Circus, Swindon to see their idols.
