The Damned Talk 40 Years of Shapeshifting Punk
The Damned's Dave Vanian and Captain Sensible reflect on their 40-year career, from releasing the first punk single to gigging with MotA rhead's Lemmy. "People envision some golden day of punk, where everyone in London was really successful, but it was absolutely scuzzy," Captain Sensible, the guitarist for the Damned, says with a laugh.
