The 30 Best Concerts in Phoenix in May 2017

We're weeks, if not days, away from the time of year that pretty much everyone in the Valley loathes with a passion: the onslaught of excessive amounts of heat. And, we're sorry to say, there's little you can do about it, except for buying a metric ton of Otter Pops and getting your A/C unit checked out for the long and sweaty slog ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.