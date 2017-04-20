Suicide Commandos Release Video For '...

Suicide Commandos Release Video For 'Boogie's Coldest Acre' [News]

The new studio effort will be hitting stores on May 5th including a numbered edition vinyl pressing that will be limited to just 1,000 copies, as well as a digital release. Pre-punk pioneers Suicide Commandos have released a music video for their new track "Boogie's Coldest Acre".

