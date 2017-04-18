Sound Advice: PAWS with Smut

Sound Advice: PAWS with Smut

If you knew nothing about PAWS and heard them on the radio for the first time, you'd swear that the trio had some direct connection to the blustery Southern California Punk/Pop movement of the '90s. But all your oaths would be in vain because beyond fandom and influence, PAWS is about as far from California as a band can get, being a product of Scotland's vibrant music scene.

