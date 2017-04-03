Sound Advice: Casper Skulls with Flea...

Sound Advice: Casper Skulls with Flea Bite, Sweet Lil, Crime of Passing and Sky Hank

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

If you're a fan of Indie Rock and all of the music that led to it and you haven't heard about the Canadian quartet Casper Skulls, it's time to fix that. You will not be disappointed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) 4 hr lunachick8295 1,999
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Apr 3 Earth Whisperer 216
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC