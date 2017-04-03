Sound Advice: Casper Skulls with Flea Bite, Sweet Lil, Crime of Passing and Sky Hank
If you're a fan of Indie Rock and all of the music that led to it and you haven't heard about the Canadian quartet Casper Skulls, it's time to fix that. You will not be disappointed.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|4 hr
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Apr 3
|Earth Whisperer
|216
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
