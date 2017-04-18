Songs that don't mean what you think ...

Songs that don't mean what you think they do

At this very moment, there's a couple out there realizing that "their" song, the 2005 hit ballad "You're Beautiful," has nothing to do with a loving, body-positive relationship and everything to do with a stalker who's stoned out of his mind. UK artist James Blunt has set the record straight.

