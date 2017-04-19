Silver City Brewery release beer to commemorate 25 years for MXPX
Silver City Brewery is release a beer to commemorate a local band's 25th anniversary. The band is Bremerton's legendary punk rock band MXPX and the beer is called Secret Weapon, named after the band's 2007 hit record .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Apr 14
|the secret year
|233
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 5
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC