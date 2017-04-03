Shihad and The Adults' Jon Toogood tr...

Shihad and The Adults' Jon Toogood trades Marshall stacks for acoustic guitars

15 hrs ago

But he has greatly diversified his sound in recent years, helming sporadic side-project The Adults alongside Anika Moa, Ladi 6 and former members of Dimmer, Mint Chicks and The Skeptics and belting out the songs of Belgian balladeer Jacques Brel at Arts Festival shows. A new Adults album is currently being recorded, but Toogood is taking a break for a quick solo acoustic tour around the country.

