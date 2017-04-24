See Marty Stuart Turn Tom Petty's 'Ru...

See Marty Stuart Turn Tom Petty's 'Runnin' Down a Dream' into String Jam

15 hrs ago

For Way Out West , Marty Stuart's recently released album that pays tribute to the Golden State's rich country, surf rock and spaghetti-Western soundtrack traditions, the singer enlisted Mike Campbell, guitarist and musical maestro in Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, to handle production duties. Country-music preservationist enlists Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist for 'Way Out West,' a trippy tribute to the Golden State All signs point to Campbell's influence proving a lasting one: earlier this month, at a show at Minneapolis's Fine Line, Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives trotted out an equal parts whimsical and rollicking cover of Petty's "Runnin' Down a Dream," off 1989's Full Moon Fever .

