See Marty Stuart Turn Tom Petty's 'Runnin' Down a Dream' into String Jam
For Way Out West , Marty Stuart's recently released album that pays tribute to the Golden State's rich country, surf rock and spaghetti-Western soundtrack traditions, the singer enlisted Mike Campbell, guitarist and musical maestro in Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, to handle production duties. Country-music preservationist enlists Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist for 'Way Out West,' a trippy tribute to the Golden State All signs point to Campbell's influence proving a lasting one: earlier this month, at a show at Minneapolis's Fine Line, Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives trotted out an equal parts whimsical and rollicking cover of Petty's "Runnin' Down a Dream," off 1989's Full Moon Fever .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|the end is not yet
|238
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Sat
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar '17
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC