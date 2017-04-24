Rocker Davey Havok wants Frank-N-Furter role in a Rocky Horrora revival

Davey Havok of Dreamcar performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Indio, Calif. AFI star Davey Havok is desperate to play "The Rocky Horror Picture Show's" Dr. Frank-N-Furter onstage in a revival of the camp musical.

