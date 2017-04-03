Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Unveils Misfits Jerry Only's Bass and Vest
In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Misfits , the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveils the latest edition to its permanent collection of historic punk artifacts... Misfits founding member Jerry Only's custom Devastator Bass and custom spiked leather vest-both designed by Only personally, and used at both of the Original Misfits Reunion Shows in 2016-now on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland! Jerry's artifacts are specifically displayed in the Hall of Fame's Blank Generation: New York/London/Los Angeles case in their Cities and Sounds exhibit. This exhibit focuses on the music scenes in various cities .
