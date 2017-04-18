Rise Against playing free show at House of Vans Chicago
Rise Against will play a free show at Chicago's House of Vans Friday, April 21 before returning with Deftones June 9. Rise Against will play a free show at Chicago's House of Vans Friday, April 21 before returning with Deftones June 9. Chicago hardcore band Rise Against is coming home for a free show at the newly opened House of Vans on Friday. After the Chicago date, the group will head to House of Vans Brooklyn for a April 24 concert that will be streamed live on the Facebook pages of Rise Against and Vans.
