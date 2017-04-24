Rise Against debuted 'Wolves' songs in Chicago
Rise Against are releasing their new album Wolves on June 9 via Virgin Records, and they're previewing it with small-ish shows in Chicago, Brooklyn and LA . The first was a free show at Chicago's House of Vans on Friday , where they debuted the title track, lead single "The Violence," and "Welcome to the Breakdown."
Read more at Brooklynvegan.
