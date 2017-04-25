Reel Big Fish to play in Franklinville

Reel Big Fish to play in Franklinville

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Reel Big Fish is coming to The Woods at Bear Creek for what's being billed as a day of "ska, craft beer, and good times". The ska band will be joined by reggae/rock band The Expendables, punk rock band The Queers, and surf reggae ska band Tunnel Vision for their "The Beer Run" event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) 1 hr prosepimp 39
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 8 hr Earth Whisperer 239
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Sat PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar '17 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC