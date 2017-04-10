Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Rock's Most Unlikely Elder Statesmen

Even now - with acts like The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney touring the globe in their 70s, comfortably ensconced in the amber of popular consciousness - it remains difficult to reckon with the reality of irascible, rebellious upstarts forging long careers. Some bands are fortunate to have enough populist stadium smarts that it almost comes natural to them - U2 or, more recently, Pearl Jam come to mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.