Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Rock's Most...

Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Rock's Most Unlikely Elder Statesmen

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

Even now - with acts like The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney touring the globe in their 70s, comfortably ensconced in the amber of popular consciousness - it remains difficult to reckon with the reality of irascible, rebellious upstarts forging long careers. Some bands are fortunate to have enough populist stadium smarts that it almost comes natural to them - U2 or, more recently, Pearl Jam come to mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 15 hr Earth Whisperer 228
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 5 lunachick8295 1,999
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC