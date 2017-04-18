Record Store Day 2017: Your guide to ...

Record Store Day 2017: Your guide to concerts, exclusives, deals, treats & more

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

So say music lovers, the very ones who'll ring in Record Store Day on Saturday, April 22. Shops throughout the Twin Cities are celebrating with exclusive RSD releases , block parties, in-store performances, sales, and much more. 39th Avenue Stage: 11 a.m. Charlie Parr 12:15 p.m. Reina del Cid 1:30 p.m. The Southside Aces 3 p.m. Farewell Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. The Blind Shake 6 p.m. Black Market Brass Hymie's Stage: 3 p.m. Mike Munson 4:40 p.m. Ben Weaver 6 p.m. Sabyre Rae 8 p.m. Dingus Early arrivers get treated to Peace Coffee, Heggies Pizza, and Glam Doll Donuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Apr 14 the secret year 233
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 5 lunachick8295 1,999
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Mar 23 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC