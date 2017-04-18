Record Store Day 2017: Your guide to concerts, exclusives, deals, treats & more
So say music lovers, the very ones who'll ring in Record Store Day on Saturday, April 22. Shops throughout the Twin Cities are celebrating with exclusive RSD releases , block parties, in-store performances, sales, and much more. 39th Avenue Stage: 11 a.m. Charlie Parr 12:15 p.m. Reina del Cid 1:30 p.m. The Southside Aces 3 p.m. Farewell Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. The Blind Shake 6 p.m. Black Market Brass Hymie's Stage: 3 p.m. Mike Munson 4:40 p.m. Ben Weaver 6 p.m. Sabyre Rae 8 p.m. Dingus Early arrivers get treated to Peace Coffee, Heggies Pizza, and Glam Doll Donuts.
