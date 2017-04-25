Photographer Michael Jang Watched The...

Photographer Michael Jang Watched The SF Punk Scene Blossom, And Now...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Well respected SF-based photographer Michael Jang already has plenty of his work in museums, including the permanent collection of SFMOMA, and this year he's been pulling some work out of his own vault that documents the vibrant, chaotic punk scene of the late 1970s in San Francisco - something he witnessed first-hand as a grad student at the San Francisco Art Institute. "The punk scene: That's where the juice was.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) 17 hr prosepimp 39
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Tue Earth Whisperer 239
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar 31 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar '17 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC