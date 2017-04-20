Outsiders, punks; the Damned heads to Bogart's
Outsiders, punks; the Damned heads to Bogart's The Damned plays Bogart's Thursday, April 27. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pGkMqF For the occasion of Pearl Jam's induction to the Rock and Roll of Fame earlier this month, Jeff Ament, the band's bassist, wore a T-shirt bearing the names of acts who've not been elected. Among those listed on Ament's wardrobe: the Damned, a first-wave London punk band who later transitioned into goth, pioneering that genre as well.
