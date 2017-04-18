No Doubt bassist hopeful for a reunion after 'indefinite hiatus'

The band hasn't worked together since singer Gwen Stefani's marriage split in 2015, and now her bandmates, Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont, have formed a new group, called DREAMCAR, with AFI frontman Davey Havok. As the new supergroup prepares for release of its debut album and a May tour, the bassist admits he isn't even sure if his singer has heard DREAMCAR's new music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.