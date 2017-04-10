No Doubt and AFI supergroup release new single, "Dead Girls"
PanARMENIAN.Net - No Doubt and AFI have formed a supergroup named DREAMCAR. The band is comprised of Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young alongside AFI frontman Davey Havok, NME said.
