New Plaque For Punk's London Birthplace
The ROXY club on Neal Street, Covent Garden is long gone, but its memory lives on thanks to a newly installed plaque from the Seven Dials Trust. From 1976 to 1978, the ROXY was synonymous with the punk scene.
