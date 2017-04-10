Music News Manic Street Preachers: a Our new film ends the a Everything Must Goa chaptera
As Manic Street Preachers prepare to premiere their new documentary 'Escape From History' this weekend, the band have spoken to NME about how the film sees them telling the story of classic album Everything Must Go 'definitively for the last time'. The new documentary has been made by the band's long-time collaborator, the BAFTA-winning director Kieran Evans - who made all the music videos from the band's past two albums ' Rewind The Film ' and ' Futurology ', as well as 'Generation Terrorists' documentary 'Culture, Alienation Boredom And Despair' and the recent ' Holy Bible' anniversary tour concert movie, 'Be Pure, Be Vigilant Behave '.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|the secret year
|232
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 5
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
