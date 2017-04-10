Music fest brings out the beat in Brownsville
Texas Southmost College hosted the competition, headlined by the elementary school's music group, which drew in several high schools as far away as San Antonio. Sweet Notes BROWNSVILLE - Before walking into the Jacob Brown Auditorium on Saturday, the beat and bass could be heard through the walls of the Brownsville event venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Fri
|the secret year
|233
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 5
|lunachick8295
|1,999
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar 31
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC